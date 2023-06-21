DALLAS(KDAF)—Texas is home to some of the most beautiful resorts in the country, but one stands out above the rest. According to a recent ranking, one of the nation’s 20 best resorts is located in the Lone Star State.

Travel Guide website, Upgraded Points ranked the 20 best resorts in the US.

Upgraded Points said “It’s true that California, Hawaii, and Arizona are ideal destinations for wellness retreats, However, you aren’t limited to these particular states when it comes to wellness resorts.

The Lake Austin Spa Resort in Austin ranked #3 on the list of the six best wellness retreats elsewhere in the US.

Upgraded points said ” The Texas Hill Country wellness retreat features 40 bright and airy rooms, some of which feature hot tubs and others that have charming lake views. Guests can enjoy daily hikes, boat rides, yoga, meditation, and fitness classes, cocktail and culinary workshops, lake activities, 2 outdoor pools and 1 indoor pool, relaxation areas, guest speakers and entertainment programs, and the LakeHouse Spa. “

If you’re planning a trip to Texas and looking for an unforgettable resort experience, this is one destination you won’t want to miss.

Plan your next vacation by visiting their website, and checking out their entire list.