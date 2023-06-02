DALLAS(KDAF)— Show me the money!!! Just outside Houston, one Texan is sitting at the millionaire’s table, but my only question is… can I join them?

The Texas Lottery reports a Houston resident claimed a second-tier Powerball prize worth $2 million for the drawing on Dec. 26, 2020.

Texas Lottery said, “The winning ticket with Power Play matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn 10-24-27-35-53, but not the red Powerball number 18. The Power Play number was 2”.

The lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed within 180 days after the draw date.