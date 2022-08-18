DALLAS (KDAF) — No one in the US Wednesday night won the $66 million Powerball jackpot so, that bad boy is rolling onto the August 20 drawing with an estimated $80 million jackpot. However, there should be a happy Texan waking up Thursday morning once they check their ticket.

The Texas Lottery reports a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold somewhere in the state of Texas. That ticket matched four of the five winning numbers along with the Powerball to net the big win.

The winning numbers from this drawing were 23, 28, 41, 50, 55 and the Powerball was 24. This past drawing there were no players that matched all five of the winning numbers throughout the country to win the secondary prize of $1 million.

The estimated cash value for the next Powerball drawing is estimated to be $46.4 million.