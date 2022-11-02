DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is getting a special treat and if your favorite spirit is bourbon, you’re going to be very excited.

Old Forester reports it will be debuting limited-edition bourbon alongside King Ranch. It will be available in Texas only as the two brands collide to create the Old Forester King Ranch Edition.

This limited-edition whisky will aim to pay homage to the hard work, ingenuity, and lasting legacy of these two longstanding brands.

Old Forester said, “Available only in Texas starting November 1, 2022, this marks the first iteration of the limited-edition expression that celebrates the rich history of the Brown family of Brown-Forman and descendants of King Ranch founder Richard King. “

A press release said, “Bottled at 105 proof from a proprietary batch of Old Forester Bourbon using heavily charred barrels, the bourbon is finished through King Ranch mesquite charcoal. The charcoal was created from mesquite trees harvested from the ranch. The process brings a touch of Texas and helps highlight the bold flavor notes in this new bourbon.”