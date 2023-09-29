Brand new vendors, soft spaces and food stands will be joining the 2023 State Fair of Texas.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Sept. 29 marks the first day of the State Fair of Texas here in Dallas.

This year will include performances from Lonestar, CeeLo Green, Chrisette Michele and La Zenda Norteña opening weekend. As well as a new addition of foods added like the Bao Bun tacos, Boujee Grilled Cheese and for BBQ lovers the Butchers Block Mac and Cheese.

You also can’t forget the Kroger Starlight Prade which runs every night at 7: 15 p.m.

Tickets are available online with season passes starting at $50 and premium one-day tickets at $24. For more information on what will be featured at the fair and more, visit the State Fair of Texas website.

