DALLAS (KDAF) — Luis Olvera shared some big news with his followers on Tuesday.

“I owe my landlords $36,000. They’ve locked the doors, and if I can’t raise the money to wipe the slate clean, we’ll never reopen. I’ve had a couple business experts offer me the money, but the ownership stake and strings they’re asking in return will be unsustainable for my family,” Olvera said in a YouTube video.

According to the owner, he has five days to pay or Trompo will cease to exist.

Olvera in the video talks about how the restaurant has been a staple in Oak Cliff for almost a decade. “I feel torn and defeated. I’ve poured my everything into Trompo since we started in my back yard 10 years ago. We are fortunate enough to have become a staple in our community and would hate to lose the opportunity to serve our people there.”

The owner has made a GoFund Me asking for the community’s help in raising the money. So far they have raised $15,433 with the hopes that in the next few days they will be up running.

We will keep you updated as we get more informsation. For now, you can donate here.