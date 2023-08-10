Dance, sing along, and enjoy your day in Oak Cliff!

The video above is for another upcoming event.

DALLAS (KDAF) – Oak Cliff has the perfect way to end the Summer with its Summer Sunday Fun Day pop-up event.

Aug. 20 the event will be filled with food, fun and plenty of entertainment for a Sunday out! From food to music performances, each will be locally based. from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“Experience an explosion of excitement as we bring together local vendors, artists, and performers. Discover unique treasures at our pop-up market, featuring a wide array of crafts, clothing, and delicious treats. Indulge in mouthwatering food from various food trucks, offering a diverse range of cuisines,” the event mentions.

There will also be giveaways, free parking and so much more. Admission is free so don’t miss out on a good time!