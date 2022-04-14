DALLAS (KDAF) — During Tuesday’s storms throughout Texas, there were some tornadoes confirmed near Salado (Bell County), Fort Hood (Coryell County) and Seaton (Bell County). Now, the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth has released more information on these tornadoes.

Salado tornado, “NWS storm survey confirms a high-end EF-3 occurred in southern Bell county Tuesday evening near Salado. Preliminary maximum winds were estimated near 165 mph. Additional details will be forthcoming as survey work continues.”

NWS Fort Worth

Fort Hood tornado, “Here is information on the tornado that occurred over an inaccessible and undeveloped part of the Fort Hood military base in southern Coryell county Tuesday afternoon. The tornado is rated an EF- Unknown. It tracked nearly 4 miles. No known damage occurred.”

NWS Fort Worth

Seaton tornado, “NWS storm survey determines an EF0 tornado impacted the eastern part of Bell county near the town of Seaton. The tornado resulted in damage to trees consistent with maximum winds of 75 mph.”

NWS Fort Worth