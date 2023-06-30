DALLAS(KDAF)— The temperatures are expected to remain high throughout the upcoming weekend. Additionally, there is a possibility of storms that are anticipated to begin on Saturday. Temperatures are forecast to rise even further, reaching 125 degrees.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Hot conditions are expected again today, but it will be a bit drier so heat indices won’t be quite as high. Moisture will increase a bit on Saturday and a cluster of thunderstorms may approach the area from the northwest early in the day”.

In June, North Texas experienced a significant weather event that left a lasting impact on the region. On June 15, a massive hailstone descended upon North Texas, making it the biggest hailstone ever recorded in this area.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Sanger Hailstone Sets New Record For North Texas Region… On the evening of June 15, 2023, a severe thunderstorm produced several hailstones greater than softball size in and near Sanger in Denton County, Texas. One of those hailstones was captured by a local resident and preserved for official verification by National Weather Service personnel from the Fort Worth office. The stone was measured to be 5.9 inches in diameter immediately after it fell. NWS personnel later verified the measurement was accurate after inspecting the hailstone, which weighed 384 grams. The Sanger hailstone’s 5.9-inch diameter is the largest ever recorded in the North Texas region, edging out the previous record, which fell near Salado (Bell County) in April 2022. For comparison, the Salado hailstone was measured at 5.676 inches in diameter and weighed 409 grams. The current state record for the largest hailstone fell near Hondo (Medina County) on April 28, 2021, measuring 6.42 inches across and weighing 569 grams”.

This weekend through mid-next week, temperatures will be more tolerable with showers and storms.

NWS Fort Worth said, “A slight shift in the weather pattern will bring more tolerable temperatures along with occasional chances for showers and storms late this weekend through much of next week”.

It’s going to be hot for a while, so stay safe and know the signs of heat illness. Drink lots of water, try not to spend too much time outdoors, and look before you lock the door.

NWS Fort Worth said, “With this persisting heat, practice heat safety wherever you are! Know the signs of heat illness, and check on the more vulnerable populations. Drink plenty of water, avoid extended time outdoors during the day’s heat, and look before you lock”!