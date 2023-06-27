DALLAS(KDAF)— Temperatures are going to pass 100 degrees, so you might not want to leave anything in the car. Temperatures will start in the 100s and reach 109s. These temperatures will remain steady throughout the week.

NWS Fort Worth said, “An Excessive Heat Warning in effect for North and Central Texas until 8 PM Wednesday. High temperatures ranging from near 100 to 109 and high humidity will result in max heat index values as high as 115. This will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Make sure to practice heat safety by drinking plenty of water, and taking frequent rest breaks in shade or air conditioning. And remember, NEVER leave children or pets unattended in vehicles!

You can use safety tips to protect yourself and your family during the heat wave.

NWS Fort Worth said, “With this persisting heat, make sure to practice heat safety wherever you are! Know the signs of heat illness, and check on the more vulnerable populations. Drink plenty of water, avoid extended time outdoors during the day’s heat, and look before you lock”!