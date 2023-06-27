DALLAS (KDAF) — Prepare to be dazzled as North Texas embraces a groundbreaking 18,000-square-foot venture that will literally “illuminate” the future of parks across the nation.

Farmer’s Branch, TX will be home to Joya at Oran Good Park, which will be the home of America’s first glow-in-the-dark park.

Joya will be located at Oran Good Park, 13300 Dennis Lane. With interactive events, programs, zip lining with interactive lights and more, Joya promises a surreal experience like no other.

As North Texas shines a new light on outdoor recreation, this park is expected to open Fall of 2023. For more information click here.