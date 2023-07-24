DALLAS(KDAF)-For North Texas, a Heat Advisory is in effect from 1 pm Monday through 8 pm Tuesday. If you are planning to go outside, make sure to always carry water and wear light-colored clothes.

NWS Fort Worth said, “A Heat Advisory is in effect from 1 PM Monday through 8 PM Tuesday for much of western North and Central Texas where temperatures of 103-105 are expected. Remember to practice heat safety by avoiding extended periods of time outdoors, staying hydrated, knowing the symptoms of heat illness, and wearing lightweight clothing”.

Throughout the week, the temperatures are going to reach triple digits.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Hot weather is expected to start the week with widespread triple-digit temperatures forecast Monday and Tuesday (and beyond). A Heat Advisory is currently in effect from 1 PM Monday through 8 PM Tuesday for much of western North and Central Texas. The Advisory may need to be expanded and extended with future forecast updates.”

In North and Central Texas, the high temperatures and dry weather aren’t letting up. Stay hydrated since heat-related illnesses are still a big risk.

NWS Fort Worth said, “There’s no relief in sight with regards to the above normal temperatures and dry conditions across North and Central Texas. Make sure you’re staying hydrated as the risk for heat-related illnesses remains high”.