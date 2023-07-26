DALLAS(KDAF)- We’re under a Heat Advisory this morning for North and Central Texas and the DFW Metroplex. Temperatures are expected to peak in the mid-90s to around 106 degrees in the afternoon. To avoid heat-related illnesses, you should continue to practice proper heat safety guidelines!

As long as the hot, dry weather lasts, there’ll be an elevated fire danger until early next week

Hot and dry conditions will continue through the end of the work week. Both Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, high temperatures will reach the mid-90s to near 106 degrees across much of North and Central Texas.

