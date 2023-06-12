DALLAS(KDAF)—This morning, temperatures are in the low 70s but are expected to increase in the afternoon to temperatures in the 90s. There is a possibility of thunderstorms in North Texas starting at 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tornadoes, strong winds, and large hail are predicted.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop across much of North and Central Texas again this afternoon and evening, with additional storms expected along and east of I-35 on Tuesday. Storms that develop on both days will become severe with very large hail and damaging winds. There will be a threat of an isolated tornado today, particularly near/south of I-20 and west of I-35. The main window for storms will be between 5 pm and 10 pm both today and tomorrow”.

Summer heat is expected to hit North Texas this week, with temperatures reaching 100 degrees. The weather service is advising everyone to drink plenty of water and avoid spending time outdoors on days with hot temperatures.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Early summer heat continues this week with afternoon temperatures climbing into the mid-90s to lower 100s with heat index values reaching 100-110 degrees. Take all necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses. Drink plenty of water, if possible take frequent breaks in the A/C , and avoid spending time outdoors during the hottest part of the day”.

The weather service offered some safety tips below that can protect you and your family during the summer heat.

NWS Fort Worth said, “With the early summer heat in the forecast, here is a quick reminder of heat safety tips to keep you and your family safe in the heat! Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to the morning or evening hours. Dress for the heat: wear light or light-colored clothing. Don’t forget to drink plenty of water, take breaks in the shade or A/C, and wear sunscreen. And NEVER leave children, disabled adults, or pets in parked vehicles. Beat the heat, check the back seat”!