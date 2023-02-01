DALLAS (KDAF) – What would be the first thing you do if you were to win a million dollars? Well, a resident of North Texas could soon tell you after a huge lottery win.

The Texas Lottery reports a resident north of Dallas-Fort Worth has claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch ticket, “A Blue Ridge resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria.”

This ticket was purchased at Quick Check Convenience Store on McKinney Street in the city of Farmersville. The big winner has decided to remain anonymous.

The lottery said, “This was the second of eight top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Million Dollar Loteria offers more than $254 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.27, including break-even prizes.”