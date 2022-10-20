DALLAS (KDAF) — While everyone around the country is buzzing about the next Powerball drawing after the $508 million jackpot wasn’t won Wednesday night, there were some winners in the state of Texas that are definitely celebrating.

While no one won the jackpot and no one in Texas won the secondary prize of $1 million there were two winners that are soon taking home $50,000 after matching four of the five winning numbers along with the Powerball.

The winning numbers were 6, 8, 15, 27, and 42 with the Powerball 10. The tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date, the lottery reminds players.

Next up for the Powerball will be a huge drawing on Oct. 22 with a jackpot of $550 million which has a cash value of $277.5 million.