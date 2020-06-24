NJ, CT, and NY now require travelers from Texas to quarantine for 14 days

DALLAS, TX (KDAF)- As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in more states than others, governors are looking for ways to ensure that fewer people are traveling to their states. On Wednesday, New Jersey, Connecticut, and New York issued travel advisories that require travelers from states with high COVID-19 rates to quarantine for 14 days.

Texas is top 5 in the nation for COVID-19 cases and the number doesn’t seem to be going down. This large number of cases causes a huge concerns for other states in allowing residents in places like Texas to travel into their state.

Governor Lamont of Connecticut has announced new restriction on visitors coming to the state from other states with high COVID-19 outbreaks. Texas is among that list of states that Gov. Lamont is weary about.

The protocol is for those visitors to quarantine for 14 days after arriving to Connecticut. Due to Connecticut being a tourist hot spot, it is imperative that people understand the crucial nature of following the COVID-19 protocols.

As states continue to deliberate about their individual guidelines and restrictions, questions arise as to whether residents of Texas will be excluded from traveling to these places or required to undergo additional protocols.

Connecticut Governor Lamont even gives advice to officials in Texas, “I’d close down the bars… You do have to be very strict.”