DALLAS (KDAF) — The Champagne and Roses Tour has just been announced featuring some of R&B’s legendary talent.

NeYo, Robin Thicke, and Mario will be at the Dos Equis Pavilion on Sept. 27. Presales will go sealed Wednesday through Thursday starting at 10 a.m. Concertgoers will just have to use the code DISCO.

🥂 JUST ANNOUNCED: @NeYoCompound’s Champagne & Roses Tour with @robinthicke and @OHYESMARIO is coming to Dos Equis Pavilion on 9/27! Get presale tickets this Wed. from 10AM- Thu., 10PM with code DISCO. General on sale is this Fri, 10AM. 🌹 More info here – https://t.co/rU5FD2Tn8v pic.twitter.com/5DK6FY3v6Z — Dos Equis Pavilion (@DosXXPavilion) June 12, 2023

You will be able to purchase tickets and watch the countdown here.