DALLAS (KDAF) — The Champagne and Roses Tour has just been announced featuring some of R&B’s legendary talent.

NeYo, Robin Thicke, and Mario will be at the Dos Equis Pavilion on Sept. 27. Presales will go sealed Wednesday through Thursday starting at 10 a.m. Concertgoers will just have to use the code DISCO.

You will be able to purchase tickets and watch the countdown here.