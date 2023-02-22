DALLAS (KDAF) — In order to understand airport spending trends, Collinson, the world’s largest travel experience company and operator of Priority Pass, conducted a survey.

The Dallas Forth Worth International Airport was listed alongside John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and Miami International Airport for an in-depth look at travelers’ preferences.

Based on the survey results, Dallas flyers find sleep pods and luggage screening services worth paying for at airports.

They also said 56% of Dallas travelers pay for sleep pods compared to other travelers and feel it’s worth the price. 50% of Dallas travelers also find security fast track was quick and easy.

In all airports surveyed, Priority Pass (PP) members reported spending an average of 16% more on airport premises than non-Priority Pass members.

