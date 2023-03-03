DALLAS (KDAF) — There is no doubt that some Texans enjoy a drink after work, but during work? A new study shows some people are saying cheers before happy hour begins at the office.

Career expert website Zippia surveyed more than 2,000 workers to find out who and what everyone is drinking while on the clock. According to their study, at least 34% of workers admitted to drinking at work.

Zippia also found that 26% of employees prefer beer, and 30% want something stronger so they drink liquor. In Texas, Zippia found 36% of people are drinking liquor at work, and in other places like Arizona and New York are drinking beer.

The study showed Alaska has the most work-time drinkers, with 67% of workers admitting to drinking on the clock.

Over half of the workers in Maine, New Mexico, and Oklahoma indulge on the job as well.