DALLAS (KDAF) — Not having to clock in, every day is a Friday, sounds like the perfect retirement to me, but does your location matter?

Niche listed 25 cities in texas that are the best for retiring, and you may be surprised at the list.

Niche is a website that helps you discover the schools and neighborhoods and more that are best in the area. Researchers factored in the cost of living, the availability of healthcare, access to amenities and activities, and the overall quality of life in the city.

“This grade takes into account key factors, such as weather, crime rates, residents 65 and older, housing costs, and access to amenities such as restaurants, golf courses, exercise facilities, and doctors,” said Niche.

There are reviews on the website from people who live there about how comfortable and enjoyable the city is for retirees.

Check out the list, and see if you disagree or agree with their picks:

  1. West Lake Hills
  2. . Shenandoah
  3. Hollywood Park
  4. Emerald Bay
  5. Palm Valley
  6. Clear Lake Shores
  7. Olmos Park
  8. Weston Lakes
  9. Meadow Lakes
  10. DeCordova
  11. Woodway
  12. Alamo Heights
  13. Barton Creek
  14. Highland Park
  15. Hudson Bend
  16. The Hills
  17. Lakeway
  18. Horseshoe Bay
  19. Colleyville
  20. Woodcreek
  21. Hideaway
  22. Fulton
  23. Columbus
  24. Shavano Park
  25. Meadows Place