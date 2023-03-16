DALLAS (KDAF) — Not having to clock in, every day is a Friday, sounds like the perfect retirement to me, but does your location matter?

Niche listed 25 cities in texas that are the best for retiring, and you may be surprised at the list.

Niche is a website that helps you discover the schools and neighborhoods and more that are best in the area. Researchers factored in the cost of living, the availability of healthcare, access to amenities and activities, and the overall quality of life in the city.

“This grade takes into account key factors, such as weather, crime rates, residents 65 and older, housing costs, and access to amenities such as restaurants, golf courses, exercise facilities, and doctors,” said Niche.

There are reviews on the website from people who live there about how comfortable and enjoyable the city is for retirees.

Check out the list, and see if you disagree or agree with their picks:

West Lake Hills . Shenandoah Hollywood Park Emerald Bay Palm Valley Clear Lake Shores Olmos Park Weston Lakes Meadow Lakes DeCordova Woodway Alamo Heights Barton Creek Highland Park Hudson Bend The Hills Lakeway Horseshoe Bay Colleyville Woodcreek Hideaway Fulton Columbus Shavano Park Meadows Place