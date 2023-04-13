DALLAS(KDAF)— If you’re looking to make a difference, you might want to steer clear of Texas!

With its focus on clean energy, eco-friendly initiatives, and sustainable development, these states are on their way to becoming the greenest and some the complete opposite.

The financial website Wallet Hub compiled a list of the states from greenest to least greenest. Texas was ranked at #38, and also #38 in Water Quality. Texas’s eco-friendly behaviors ranked at #26.

Wallet Hub said “In order to showcase the states doing right by Mother Earth, WalletHub compared the 50 states in terms of 25 key metrics that speak to the current health of the environment and residents’ environmental friendliness. The data set ranges from green buildings per capita to renewable resources’ share of energy consumption”.

