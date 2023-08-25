DALLAS (KDAF) — One thing Texas is known for is its love for Mexican food. So it’s a little surprising that a new study names two of the state’s biggest cities as some of the worst places for tacos.

Hey, at least Austin is no. 1!

A study by the Real Estate Witch, ranked the top 50 best taco cities in the country. Dallas ranked 20th while Houston was still in the top 10 coming in directly at 10.

Other Texas cities still helped us redeem ourselves with Austin being named the best place in the country, trailing behind was San Antonio in fourth place.

The study used measurements based on of popularity of using Google Trends scores for 23 taco-related terms such as tacos, tacos near me, taco recipe, taco truck, Taco Tuesday, etc.

Best Taco Cities in America: 2023

Austin, TX San Jose, CA Las Vegas, NV San Antonio, TX San Diego, CA Los Angeles, CA Phoenix, AZ Riverside, CA Denver, CO Houston, TX Salt Lake City, UT Oklahoma City, OK Sacramento, CA Milwaukee, WI Richmond, VA Raleigh, NC Kansas City, MO Portland, OR Louisville, KY Dallas, TX Minneapolis, MN Washington, DC Indianapolis, IN Chicago, IL Cincinnati, OH Columbus, OH Birmingham, AL Nashville, TN Orlando, FL Baltimore, MD Atlanta, GA San Francisco, CA St. Louis, MO Tampa, FL Seattle, WA Buffalo, NY Virginia Beach, VA Charlotte, NC Providence, RI New Orleans, LA Jacksonville, FL Detroit, MI Memphis, TN Philadelphia, PA Miami, FL New York, NY Hartford, CT Pittsburgh, PA Boston, MA Cleveland, OH