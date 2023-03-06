DALLAS(KDAF)— Some Americans are already dreaming of the things they’ll buy with their tax refund, from a new TV to a beach vacation to the Bahamas! But for some, their refund might only be enough for a new pair of socks.

The financial adviser website, Smart Asset, did a study to see where taxpayers get the biggest refunds.

Smart Asset said “we analyzed the average dollar amount of 2021 federal tax refunds for all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Though it did not play a role in our rankings, we also examined state and local income tax refunds for the tax year 2020”.

The website listed the top ten states with the biggest refunds, and found Texas was #3 on the list

According to Smartt Asset, Texas has an average federal refund amount of $1,783 and an average state and local tax refund amount of $1,550.

“Texas is another state with no state income tax. Residents received an average federal tax refund of $1,783 in 2021. Texas received the second-largest total refund amount (nearly $94 billion) of all states, with only California getting more total refund dollars” said Smart Asset.

If you want to see the entire list, visit Smart Asset.