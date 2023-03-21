DALLAS (KDAF) — Doctors are like superheroes, except instead of saving the day with their superpowers, they save lives with their medical expertise.

WalletHub, a financial advisor website, compared 50 states, including DC, using 19 keys to make a list of states where doctors should practice in.

The researchers factored in public hospital quality, average annual salaries, and hospital per capita.

In the list of Best States to Practice Medicine, Texas ranked #21 and #3 for the lowest malpractice award payout per capita.

You can see the entire list below: