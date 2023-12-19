The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — A new Redfin report says that Austin, TX, (which many view as an expensive place to live) was the only city in 2023 that became more affordable.

Yeah, you read that right. We understand if you had to do a double take.

According to the real estate company, someone making the median income in the U.S. of $78,642 would’ve had to spend 41.4% of their income on monthly housing costs if they bought a median-priced $408,000 home.

With that in mind, Austin home prices went down by 1% in 2023. Anaheim, San Francisco and San Jose in California turned out to be the most costly metro areas, according to the study.

In 2024, Redfin predicts listings will climb further, mortgage rates will fall to about 6.6% and hopefully *fingers crossed* prices will drop 1%.

You can read the full study, here.