DALLAS (KDAF) — A new study found the most and least innovative states in the US and if they’re gonna talk about original or advanced states, they’ve gotta talk about Texas!

Wallet Hub, a financial advisory website, complied data to find which states are the most creative ideas or originality. According to the site, innovation is a principal driver of U.S. economic growth. The U.S. spends more than $600 billion per year on research and development.

The study looks at the state’s business creation, technology outputs, education, and research.

The WalletHub study compared 22 key indicators of innovation-friendliness across the 50 states and the District of Columbia to identify the top contributors.

In terms of innovation, Texas ranked #15 and the District of Columbia had the top spot.

According to the study, this is because of a high concentration of technology companies and venture capital firms. As a result, innovation thrives and new businesses can get off the ground quickly.