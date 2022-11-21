Waco, TX (FOX 44) — Farmers Insurance and Grandson Home Health Care Service are providing seniors a fun reason to go out on Tuesdays.

Starting this week, seniors will be able to play Tuesday bingo at George’s on Hewitt drive.

Free prizes and coffee will be provided.

It’s open to all seniors in the Waco area going on from 8:30 to 10 in the morning.

They’ll be continuing this every Tuesday and the organizers say to come prepared with a nickname.

They’ll throw in an extra prize for the most creative.