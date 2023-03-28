DALLAS(KDAF)— Even though summer is almost here, more money isn’t! There’s still wonder in Texas while making the most of the humidity without breaking the bank!

Upgraded points, a travel advice site, lists the 13 best boutique hotels in Texas under $200. So if you’re looking for a place to stay without breaking the bank, you’re in luck – Texas has something for everyone, especially in Dallas.

In Dallas, the Belmont Hotel ranked #4 and NYLO Dallas Southside ranked #5 on their list.

According to Upgraded points, when the Belmont was open it was just 10 minutes from Dallas, the contemporary Oak Cliff neighborhood, and minutes from Bishop Arts District. As of right now, the hotel is no longer open and permanently closed.

Upgraded points said you’ll pay $166 a night for the Canvas NYLO Dallas Southside, which has loft-style rooms and suites. You’ll also be close to downtown, Deep Ellum, and the Design District, plus the nearby farmers market and movie theater.

If you want to see the rest of the list, check it out below or visit upgrade points website.

Austin Motel, Austin Heywood Hotel, Austin Lone Star Court, Austin Belmont Hotel, Dallas NYLO Dallas Southside, Dallas Hotel Havana, San Antonio The Stella Hotel, Bryan The George, College Station Dofflemeyer Hotel, San Saba El Cosmico, Marfa The Spur Hotel, Archer City Gage Hotel, Marathon Rancho Loma, Talpa