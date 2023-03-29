DALLAS(KDAF)— Cowboys and cowgirls in beach tops and flip-flops! You can only see that at a Texas beach!—but where can you find the best beaches?

When you think of a beach, you usually think of places like Hawaii or Florida, but a lot of people think of Texas and beaches together. A travel advisor site called Touropia did just that!

They listed the 12 best beaches in Texas and we were blown away! The list shows beautiful beaches most probably haven’t gone to or even heard of

Have you heard of any of these beaches? Check out the list and see.

South Padre Island Port Aransas Beach, Mustang Island Padre Island National Seashore Rockport Beach Galveston Beach Crystal Beach North Beach, Corpus Christi Boca Chica Beach Surfside Beach San Jose Island Sea Rim State Park East Beach, Galveston