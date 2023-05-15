DALLAS(KDAF)— Whether you’re a vegetarian or a meat-lover, these restaurants have something to satisfy everyone’s cravings… except for those who crave bacon – sorry, you’re out of luck!

National Vegetarian Week runs from May 15-21, as reported by National Today! To celebrate the vegetarian week, we’ve listed some famous vegetarian restaurants you can visit

National Vegetarian Week is an annual event celebrating the joys of eating a vegetarian diet. Texas is a great place to explore the world of vegetarian cuisine, with a wide array of restaurants offering delicious meatless options. Here are some of the best vegetarian restaurants in the Lone Star State.

In Austin, Bouldin Creek Cafe is renowned for its vegetarian-friendly menu featuring veggie breakfast tacos and vegan polenta. Other places like The Vegan Yacht, make Tex-Mex-inspired vegan and vegetarian food. You can never go wrong with Tex-Mex in Texas.

Houston is home to some of the best vegetarian eateries in the state. For instance, Green Seed Vegan is a popular spot for its vegan burgers, wings, and sandwiches.

In Dallas, Spiral Diner is a favorite among vegetarians and vegans, with dishes like the tempeh banh mi and the portobello mushroom sandwich.

No matter where you are in Texas, you’re sure to find amazing vegetarian restaurants to celebrate National Vegetarian Week. Enjoy exploring the delicious world of vegetarian cuisine!