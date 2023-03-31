DALLAS(KDAF)—From big cities like Dallas and Houston to smaller towns like El Paso, Texas has something for everyone. But which ones are the best?

A travel advisor website, Travel, and Leisure compiled a list of the 13 best places to visit in Texas based on locals’ recommendations. These locations offer the best of what Texas has to offer; from stunning natural beauty to unique cultural experiences that cannot be found anywhere else.

Fort Worth takes the #1 spot as the best place to visit in Texas according to the list.

Travel & Leisure said “While Fort Worth is growing; it’s the 12th largest city in the U.S.; it still feels relaxed and approachable. Perhaps it’s that friendly Western hospitality and a range of dining options and activities that make it a win”.

 Here are the best places to visit in Texas:

  1. Fort Worth
  2. Austin
  3. San Antonio
  4. Terlingua
  5. Mustang Island
  6. Guadalupe Mountains National Park
  7. Palo Duro State Park
  8. Marfa
  9. Fredericksburg
  10. New Braunfels
  11. Georgetown
  12. Denton
  13. Rockport-Fulton