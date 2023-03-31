DALLAS(KDAF)—From big cities like Dallas and Houston to smaller towns like El Paso, Texas has something for everyone. But which ones are the best?

A travel advisor website, Travel, and Leisure compiled a list of the 13 best places to visit in Texas based on locals’ recommendations. These locations offer the best of what Texas has to offer; from stunning natural beauty to unique cultural experiences that cannot be found anywhere else.

Fort Worth takes the #1 spot as the best place to visit in Texas according to the list.

Travel & Leisure said “While Fort Worth is growing; it’s the 12th largest city in the U.S.; it still feels relaxed and approachable. Perhaps it’s that friendly Western hospitality and a range of dining options and activities that make it a win”.

Here are the best places to visit in Texas:

Fort Worth Austin San Antonio Terlingua Mustang Island Guadalupe Mountains National Park Palo Duro State Park Marfa Fredericksburg New Braunfels Georgetown Denton Rockport-Fulton