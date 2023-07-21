DALLAS (KDAF) — Remember those days when you lived at your parent’s house and for some of us, a homecooked meal was always guaranteed?

Well, a new app has arrived in Texas and its promising to bring those homecooked meals right to your door. Cookin is a new app that allows “local food creators” to post their latest dishes and users are allowed to order from the app to their homes.

“Homemade meals made by professional home cooks, delivered with all the personal touches that make home cooking so special. No prepping, no cooking, just eating,” Cookin’s site reads.

For more information on how you can become a cook or get in on those homecooked meals, visit their social media page.