DALLAS (KDAF) — The Colony is introducing a new family-friendly adventure park.

The amusement park will be similar to its original location in Branson, MO. Which includes, “The only indoor/outdoor TreeTops course in the world. The TreeTops course features 45 obstacles, including 17 high-flying ziplines, 8 suspension bridges, 2 free falls, and a crow’s nest with a view for miles. Other activities include a multi-story ropes course, underground tunnels, laser maze, and City Wall,” according to the FritzsAdventure website.

Fritz’s Adventure is expected to open in Spring 2024, with construction starting over the summer.

The amusement park joins the several new entertainment attractions that plan on opening in the area, including Fireside Surf, PopStroke, and more. Get your updates directly from The Colony website.