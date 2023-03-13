DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas may be known for its barbecue, but apparently, it’s also known for its brain food!

HireAHelper, the moving company, ranked Texas #3 attracting the most out-of-state students.

The website pulled data from the National Center for Education Statistics, Census Bureau, and the current population survey.

In addition, HireAHelper also ranked some of the Texas colleges out of 195 colleges, and 8 Texas colleges made it on the list with the following results:

31. Rice University

38. Texas Christian University

42. Southern Methodist University

47. Baylor University

145. The University of Texas at Dallas

154. University of Texas-Austin

161. Texas A&M University-College Station

171. University of Houston