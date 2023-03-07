DALLAS (KDAF) — Work, and life, in general, can stress you out, and relaxing is a necessity for anyone at any point in their lives. However, it can be hard to navigate when looking for the best ways to relax, especially outside of the summertime.

Finding a nice, quiet, and cozy inn can be a great way to escape any time of the year but finding the best can be difficult, it’s a good thing you’re reading this story though! We checked out a report from Travel + Leisure that highlighted the coziest inns around the US and a Texas spot was named on the list.

The report found that one of the top spots for a cozy escape can be found in the Texas Hill Country at Fredericksburg’s Hoffman Haus!

“This Texas Hill Country inn brings a little bit of the French countryside to the region while also incorporating nods to Texas culture. Rooms are divided between the Great Hall (a 19th-century tobacco barn), an 1840s log cabin, and stand-alone and attached cottages.

“Private cooking classes can be arranged during a stay, and breakfast is brought to you each morning in a picnic basket. Even the spa has its own cottage at the end of a picturesque garden path,” the report said.