A warm hot tub in a beautiful forest landscape at sunset. You can relax outdoors in nature while enjoying the warmth of the hot tub.

DALLAS (KDAF) — We get it, you’re super busy right now with work, getting the kids to school, attending their extracurricular activities, and everything in between. All you’re looking to do right now is relax.

If you’re looking for a little escape without leaving the state of Texas, you’re in the right place. We checked out a report from Trips to Discover on the best cabins in Texas that are equipped with the most relaxing thing ever, hot tubs.

“Cabins are cozy and have a unique way to getting you back in touch with nature, whether you’re just outside a big city or in a remote and rural part of the state. Better yet, you can take your cabin stay to the next level by booking a vacation rental that has a hot tub,” Trips to Discover said.

Here are the cabins in question you need to be checking out:

Modern A-frame Cabin Tucked in Nature, Hays County

Naturalist Boudoir, Lumberton

“Little Green” Cabin on 28 Acres, Wimberley

Cozy & Peaceful Country Getaway with New Spa, Van Zandt County

The Moonshiner Cabin, Wimberley

Dilly Dally Cabin, Granbury

Glamping at Its Finest Cabin, Austin

Amazing Cabin on 130 Secluded Acres, Van Zandt County

Whitetail Oaks Texas Star Cabin, Llano

Romantic Luxury Cabin, Hays County

Peach Log Cabin, Close to Downtown with Hot Tub, Fredericksburg

Lake Travis Luxury 5-Bedroom Cabin at Hollows Resort, Jonestown

Rustic Cabin in the Peaceful Texas Hill Country, Kendall County

Take a Trip to the Past in This 1865-Built Cabin, Nacogdoches

Willow’s Cabin, Upshur County