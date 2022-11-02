DALLAS (KDAF) — The summer is well behind us at this point in the year and fall has taken over in a big way, but we know that the upcoming holiday season is anything but relaxing, so, you might be in need of a quick vacation or even a staycation before Thanksgiving and/or Christmas.

One of the best ways to do a staycation is the ever-so-popular glamping as it will be a little too cold to head down for a beach stay.

We checked out a study conducted by Upgraded Points on the best U.S. cities for glamping in 2022. “If you love the outdoors but don’t want to squat behind a tree when nature calls, then glamping is the perfect alternative for you!

“Besides proper bathroom facilities, luxury glamping can offer air conditioning, kitchens, and private outdoor hot tubs. Glamping is an upgraded slice of camping paradise, whether you stay in a decked-out tent, yurt, or treehouse,” the study said.

Sure going out to California, North Carolina, or Tennessee would be fun, but if you’re looking for a visit to the Lone Star State or to simply stay within Texas’ borders, the city of Austin was ranked the No. 3 best city for glamping in the U.S.

The study said, “To be a well-traveled glamping pro, you can’t leave Austin, Texas, off of your list, which placed seventh with 585 glamping tent listings on Airbnb. Visit Tad’s cabins for the ultimate luxury glamping vacation. Grill steaks on the fire pit outside or cool off from the heat with a dip in the state-of-the-art spa.”