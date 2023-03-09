View of Texas bluebonnets and huisache daisies in the Savanna Meadow from a past wildflower season. (Courtesy: Wildflower Center)

DALLAS (KDAF) — For those looking to escape the sound of cars, traffic, and busy streets, and want to hear nothing but the sounds of nature, check out the top Texas parks to see nature.

According to Territory Supply, a trip advisor website, the list is in no particular order, here are some of the best state parks in Texas to add to your travel bucket list.

If you want to see the pictures of the destinations, you can visit terriorysupply.com

Palo Duro Canyon State Park- the second-largest canyon in the U.S- is located in Canyon, Texas Pedernales Falls State Park- located in Johnson City, Texas Garner State Park – located in Concan, Texas Caddo Lake State Park- located in Karnack, TX Brazos Bend State Park-located in Needville, TX Davis Mountains State Park –located in Fort Davis, TX Monahans Sandhills State Park- located in Monahans, TX Colorado Bend State Park – located in Bend, TX Inks Lake State Park- located in Burnet, TX Caprock Canyons State Park- located in Quitaque, TX Mustang Island State Park- located in Corpus Christi, TX