FRISCO, Texas (KDAF) — Of all places in the United States, Frisco is fortunate enough to be home to the National Videogame Museum – housing thousands of videogames, old consoles, consoles that never made it to store shelves and more. The museum started as a dream for a group of kids from New York.

The folks behind the National Videogame Museum printed their own tokens for their 80s-style arcade.

“We call this National Videogame Museum 1.0,” Founder of the National Videogame Museum, John Hardie said. “First iteration – we’re hoping one day there will be a 2.0 in a much bigger space.”

But Museum 1.0 is a major step in the right direction after his partners traveled across the country several times to share their knowledge and collectables.

Hardie said he and his partners used to find consoles and game cartidges in dumpsters behind Atari, Nintendo and more.

“My partners and I started one of the first videogame conventions in Las Vegas in 1999. The museum was a huge part of that which grew into its own thing. We took that on the road and became a traveling museum doing four to five shows a year. At one of these shows, we ran into a gentleman who was, at the time, moving his offices to Frisco. He suggested I meet the city. Long story short, that’s how we made it to Frisco.”

Using their space in the Frisco Discovery Center, Hardie and his team painted the walls with themed art by local artists, installed a giant version of the hit Atari game Pong and an 80s style arcade.

Visitors can play rare and retro videogames at the Museum.

“It’s a proof of concept – it was a matter of utilizing as much stuff and as much space as we could while still keeping it educational, fun and interactive.”

The attention to detail throughout the museum is remarkable as visitors can find hidden Easter eggs and retro surprises.