DALLAS (KDAF) — Sandwiches are a food staple that we all grew up on. To this day, many Americans and people around the world partake in eating and enjoying a good sandwich. As popular as the simple food item is, it makes sense that it would have its own day to celebrate!

“Celebrated annually on November 3, National Sandwich Day is one of our favorite holidays. The sandwich is believed to be the namesake of John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich, following the claim that he invented the first ever sandwich. As one of America’s most popular lunch items, this day gives us a great reason to enjoy a sandwich,” National Today mentioned.

Here are some places that are celebrating National Sandwich Day :

Domino’s

With Domino’s Mix & Match deal, customers can order any two or more menu items (including sandwiches) for just $6.99. The deal is valid on National Sandwich Day.

GrubHub

Members of Grubhub+ can enjoy these sandwich deals between Nov. 2 and 8:

You can get 50% off turkey and provolone sandwiches at Jersey Mike’s with orders over $20 (up to $6)

With orders of $20 or more, Wendy’s is offering a free Baconator (up to $10)

Get 50% off a sandwich (up to $8) at Buffalo Wild Wings if you spend $25 or more

Take 20% off orders of $20+ at Arby’s (up to $8)

Orders of $22 and up receive $5 off at Jack in the Box

Jersey Mikes

Jersey Mike’s is giving free delivery for orders placed through the Jersey Mike’s app in honor of National Sandwich Day.

McAllister’s

Members of McAlister’s rewards can earn a free sandwich (plus taxes and fees) when they buy another of equal or lesser value.

Potbelly

When you buy an Original or Big sandwich on November 3, you’ll get a free Original sandwich. The code BOGO is good on online orders as well as in the Potbelly app.

Which Which

Which Wich Vibe Club members will receive a free sandwich (plus taxes and fees) on November 3 when they purchase any sandwich of equal or lower value at participating locations.