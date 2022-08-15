DALLAS (KDAF) — Grab some beer, meats to barbecue, several sides, sunscreen and whatever else your heart desires and throw an awesome backyard pool party. A recent study actually found where in the U.S. are the best cities to throw this exact kind of party!

Naturally, Texas has plenty of cities among the top 20 U.S. cities for a backyard pool party, according to Upgraded Points. El Paso and San Antonio landed in the top 10 while Austin and Houston landed in the top 20 of this list.

“Pool parties are one of our favorite summertime activities and a great reason to invite the friends and family over for some fun in the sun,” said Alex Miller, Founder of Upgraded Points. “But some places are just better for this kind of event than others. So we dug into the facts and created a list of some fantastic places to cook on the grill, drink a few strawberry daiquiris, and go for a swim. If you live here, you have it made. And while we expected certain cities to easily make it on this best/worst list – a few entries were a bit surprising.”

Mapped: the 20 Best U.S. Cities for a Backyard Pool Party

The study checked out multiple factors to come to their findings such as real estate, cost, and the weather of course.

“El Paso, Texas, with a score of 71.2 out of 100, is the second-best U.S. city for throwing a backyard pool party. With a Gallup community well-being rating of 64 (the second highest in our dataset), relatively low costs for pool party refreshments, and a dry heat during the summer months, it’s no wonder the Southwestern city is so well positioned to throw a great pool party,” the study explained.

