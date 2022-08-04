DALLAS (KDAF) — From July 30 to Aug. 3, no one in the state of Texas has won the Texas Lottery game Lotto Texas’ jackpot as it continues to roll on. The next drawing is set for Aug. 6 with an estimated jackpot of $9.25 million (cash value of $6.11 million).

Throughout that time though, multiple tickets winning over $10,000 were sold throughout the Lone Star State according to the Texas Lottery.

July 30: 3 tickets sold winning $13,370

Aug. 1: 1 ticket winning $16,432

Aug. 3: 4 tickets winning $12,078

The lottery says, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”