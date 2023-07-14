She also sets an example for her daughter that any dream you set for yourself, can be achieved.

HOUSTON (KIAH) — She is a wife, mother and volunteer on a mission to save those caught up in human and sex trafficking. And she’s doing all of this and more, with a new crown on her head.

Lynne Dowell is the new Mrs. Texas 2023. This Houston-area woman entered Texas America’s Most Beautiful Pageant, and she won.

Now, she’s using this platform to let people know that when you get married, life is just getting started, and that includes in pageantry too. She also wanted to be an example for her daughter that any dream you set for yourself, can be achieved.

CW39’s Sharron Melton sat down with Mrs. Texas to talk about her pageant journey, what inspires her to volunteer and help victims and survivors of human and sex trafficking, and what messages she wants to share with all women to inspire them to live their best life!