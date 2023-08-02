7-Eleven, the world's largest convenience store brand, said they accept the challenge.

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s officially fall and it seems like Starbucks has a little competition.

7-Eleven, the world’s largest convenience store brand, said they accept the challenge. 7 -Eleven made the announcement that their Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Pie Cofee were back “earlier than ever before.”

“We know our customers wait all year long for their favorite fall flavors…so we decided to break out the pumpkin a little bit early this year,” said Dennis Phelps, 7-Eleven’s Senior Vice President, Merchandising (Vault & Proprietary Beverages).

Starting on Aug. 30, customers can use 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards to purchase limited-edition Pumpkin Muffin and Apple Cider Donuts for just $1 each.