DALLAS (KDAF) — June 21st also marks World Music Day and to celebrate the Bath House Cultural Center is hosting Uke a Palooza!

The event is for all ages and hopes to be able to bring people from all walks of life uniting them with the sound of music. The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“Learn some basic strumming patterns and songs using your own instrument or play a loaner ukulele, provided by the event organizers. Come out to play and sing along in this fun event for all ages, ” Bath House Cultural Center said.

For more information, click here.