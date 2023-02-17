Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 00s in Texas using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Texas from 2000 to 2009.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys in Texas

1 / 50

Canva

#50. Jordan

Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.

Texas

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 8,355

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,006 (#58 most common name, -16.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #38

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 101,149

2 / 50

Falcona // Shutterstock

#49. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.

Texas

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 8,545

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,005 (#11 most common name, +63.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,360

3 / 50

Canva

#48. Sebastian

Sebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning “venerable”.

Texas

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 8,645

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,033 (#10 most common name, +62.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #80

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 53,755

4 / 50

Canva

#47. Julian

Julian is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.

Texas

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 8,717

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,984 (#23 most common name, +26.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #74

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 60,324

5 / 50

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#46. Alejandro

Alejandro is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender”.

Texas

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 8,824

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,552 (#72 most common name, -37.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #101

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 42,907

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 70s in Texas

6 / 50

Canva

#45. Miguel

Miguel is a name of Spanish origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Texas

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 8,850

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,594 (#69 most common name, -36.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #95

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 45,921

7 / 50

Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock

#44. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.

Texas

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 8,877

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,244 (#22 most common name, +26.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 137,246

8 / 50

2p2play // Shutterstock

#43. Tyler

Tyler is a name of English origin meaning “doorkeeper of an inn” or “owner of a tavern”.

Texas

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 8,930

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,876 (#109 most common name, -56.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 165,548

9 / 50

Canva

#42. Justin

Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.

Texas

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 8,978

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,254 (#97 most common name, -52.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #29

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 122,962

10 / 50

Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock

#41. Zachary

Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.

Texas

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 9,226

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,007 (#106 most common name, -56.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,737

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 80s in Texas

11 / 50

Canva

#40. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.

Texas

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 9,294

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,867 (#67 most common name, -36.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #36

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 106,624

12 / 50

Canva

#39. Isaiah

Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is salvation”.

Texas

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 9,758

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,628 (#44 most common name, -11.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #44

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 92,745

13 / 50

Canva

#38. Bryan

Bryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Texas

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 9,795

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,034 (#104 most common name, -58.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #71

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 61,801

14 / 50

Fotonium // Shutterstock

#37. Aaron

Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “high mountain”.

Texas

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 9,884

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,733 (#37 most common name, -1.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #52

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 86,927

15 / 50

Canva

#36. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will laugh”.

Texas

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 10,004

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,536 (#27 most common name, +5.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #46

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,705

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in Texas

16 / 50

Canva

#35. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “faithful”.

Texas

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 10,299

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,864 (#41 most common name, -13.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #35

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,057

17 / 50

Shutterstock

#34. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.

Texas

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 10,439

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,650 (#25 most common name, +2.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 140,093

18 / 50

Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#33. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.

Texas

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 10,756

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,216 (#32 most common name, -5.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #24

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 138,500

19 / 50

Canva

#32. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.

Texas

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 11,129

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 18,764 (#1 most common name, +68.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 143,446

20 / 50

Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#31. Diego

Diego is a name of Spanish origin meaning “supplanter”.

Texas

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 11,167

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,701 (#50 most common name, -31.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #77

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 55,867

You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls in Texas

21 / 50

Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#30. Adrian

Adrian is a name of Latin origin meaning “man of Adria”.

Texas

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 11,382

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,263 (#31 most common name, -9.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #64

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 66,022

22 / 50

Canva

#29. Nicholas

Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.

Texas

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 11,561

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,322 (#77 most common name, -54.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 177,582

23 / 50

BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock

#28. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.

Texas

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 11,694

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,907 (#49 most common name, -32.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 173,208

24 / 50

Canva

#27. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.

Texas

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 11,712

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,322 (#30 most common name, -11.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #30

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 119,797

25 / 50

Canva

#26. Carlos

Carlos is a name of Spanish origin meaning “free man”.

Texas

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 11,944

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,566 (#52 most common name, -36.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #68

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 62,987

You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls of the last decade in Texas

26 / 50

Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#25. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

Texas

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 11,968

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,362 (#21 most common name, -5.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 163,127

27 / 50

Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#24. Kevin

Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Texas

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 12,009

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,550 (#60 most common name, -45.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #33

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 111,009

28 / 50

burlakova_anna // Shutterstock

#23. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.

Texas

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 12,046

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,355 (#29 most common name, -14.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,810

29 / 50

marina shin // Shutterstock

#22. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Texas

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 13,022

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 13,779 (#12 most common name, +5.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 178,788

30 / 50

Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#21. Jesus

Jesus is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to deliver”.

Texas

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 13,853

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,649 (#43 most common name, -37.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #72

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 61,152

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 80s in Texas

31 / 50

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#20. Brandon

Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.

Texas

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 13,857

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,524 (#61 most common name, -52.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 142,964

32 / 50

Canva

#19. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

Texas

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 13,992

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,868 (#15 most common name, -8.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 194,328

33 / 50

Capable97 // Shutterstock

#18. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

Texas

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 14,186

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,849 (#36 most common name, -30.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 160,966

34 / 50

Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock

#17. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

Texas

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 14,212

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,101 (#34 most common name, -28.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 194,793

35 / 50

Canva

#16. Luis

Luis is a name of German origin meaning “famous warrior”.

Texas

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 14,274

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,775 (#42 most common name, -38.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #59

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 74,174

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in Texas

36 / 50

yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#15. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

Texas

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 15,796

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,168 (#33 most common name, -35.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 202,485

37 / 50

Canva

#14. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.

Texas

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 16,467

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,098 (#18 most common name, -26.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 191,874

38 / 50

pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock

#13. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning “follower Of Christ”.

Texas

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 16,767

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,595 (#26 most common name, -36.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 142,384

39 / 50

Pshenina_m // Shutterstock

#12. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.

Texas

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 16,822

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 15,320 (#5 most common name, -8.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 201,795

40 / 50

Lopolo // Shutterstock

#11. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.

Texas

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 17,016

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,058 (#35 most common name, -40.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 144,787

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 70s in Texas

41 / 50

Canva

#10. Angel

Angel is a name of Greek origin meaning “messenger of God”.

Texas

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 17,202

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,516 (#16 most common name, -27.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #43

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,142

42 / 50

Canva

#9. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.

Texas

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 17,738

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,220 (#9 most common name, -19.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 221,556

43 / 50

Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock

#8. Juan

Juan is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Texas

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 19,099

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,377 (#28 most common name, -45.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #57

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 75,688

44 / 50

Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#7. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

Texas

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 19,926

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,404 (#8 most common name, -27.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 179,935

45 / 50

Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#6. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Texas

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 20,113

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 13,401 (#13 most common name, -33.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 250,610

You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Texas

46 / 50

Katrina Elena // Shutterstock

#5. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.

Texas

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 20,922

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,276 (#17 most common name, -41.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 203,321

47 / 50

Canva

#4. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Texas

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 20,999

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 15,819 (#3 most common name, -24.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 203,785

48 / 50

Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#3. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.

Texas

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 21,823

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,855 (#20 most common name, -45.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 231,972

49 / 50

FamVeld // Shutterstock

#2. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.

Texas

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 24,065

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 17,274 (#2 most common name, -28.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 273,911

50 / 50

wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock

#1. Jose

Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God will increase”.

Texas

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 27,647

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,943 (#7 most common name, -46.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #31

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 115,560