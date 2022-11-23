Baby leggings are easy to layer under or over other clothing, which can help keep your baby warm.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Texas using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Texas in 2021.

Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, and Ava round out the top five.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

#50. Ariana

Ariana is a name of Italian origin meaning “most holy”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 447

National

– Rank: #88

– Number of babies in 2021: 2,967

#49. Grace

Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning “gracious”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 448

National

– Rank: #34

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,486

#48. Lily

Lily is a name of English origin, named after the flower.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 454

National

– Rank: #31

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,584

#47. Everly

Everly is a name of English origin meaning “boar meadow”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 458

National

– Rank: #50

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,355

#46. Aaliyah

Aaliyah is an Arabic name meaning “high” and “exalted”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 462

National

– Rank: #61

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,588

#45. Nova

Nova is a name of Latin origin meaning “new”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 479

National

– Rank: #32

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,516

#44. Violet

Violet is a name of English origin based on the purple flower of the same name. Violet is ultimately derived from Latin “Viola”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 485

National

– Rank: #35

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,474

#43. Delilah

Delilah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “delicate”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 488

National

– Rank: #58

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,735

#42. Ximena

Ximena is a name of Spanish origin meaning “one who hears”

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 510

National

– Rank: #137

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,994

#40. Valentina (tie)

Valentina is a feminine form of the Roman name Valentinus, which is derived from the Latin word “valens” meaning “healthy” or “strong”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 525

National

– Rank: #69

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,458

#40. Leah (tie)

Leah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “weary”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 525

National

– Rank: #46

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,433

#39. Allison

Allison is a variation of the French name Alice, meaning “noble.”

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 529

National

– Rank: #82

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,129

#38. Hazel

Hazel is a name of English origin meaning “hazelnut tree”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 530

National

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,967

#37. Madison

Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 537

National

– Rank: #29

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,930

#36. Chloe

Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 539

National

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,311

#35. Leilani

Leilani is a name of Hawaiian origin meaning “heavenly flower”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 546

National

– Rank: #67

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,460

#34. Emilia

Emilia is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 558

National

– Rank: #40

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,837

#33. Eliana

Eliana is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has answered”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 559

National

– Rank: #48

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,425

#32. Ella

Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 564

National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,987

#31. Natalia

Natalia is a name of Latin origin meaning “Christmas day”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 565

National

– Rank: #79

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,191

#30. Aurora

Aurora is a name of Latin origin meaning “dawn”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 570

National

– Rank: #36

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,466

#29. Layla

Layla is a name of Arabic origin meaning “wine”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 571

National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,303

#28. Zoe

Zoe is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 572

National

– Rank: #42

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,687

#27. Genesis

Genesis is a name of Greek origin meaning “beginning”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 586

National

– Rank: #75

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,321

#26. Ellie

Ellie is a name of Greek origin meaning “shining light”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 594

National

– Rank: #30

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,835

#25. Mila

Mila is a name of Slavic origin meaning “dear” or “gracious”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 612

National

– Rank: #26

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,295

#24. Eleanor

Eleanor is a name of Greek origin meaning “bright”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 626

National

– Rank: #15

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,059

#23. Elena

Elena is a name of Greek origin meaning “bright”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 637

National

– Rank: #53

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,252

#22. Penelope

Penelope is a name of Greek origin meaning “weaver”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 644

National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,327

#21. Harper

Harper is a name of English origin meaning “harp player”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 663

National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,388

#20. Aria

Aria is a name of Hebrew, and Italian origin meaning “song” or “melody”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 680

National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,348

#19. Scarlett

Scarlett is a name of English origin meaning “scarlet” or “red”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 698

National

– Rank: #20

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,594

#18. Victoria

Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 700

National

– Rank: #43

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,679

#17. Avery

Avery is a name of English origin meaning “ruler of the elves”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 729

National

– Rank: #19

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,770

#16. Abigail

Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 734

National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,938

#15. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 759

National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,190

#14. Emily

Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 786

National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,541

#13. Gianna

Gianna is a name of Italian origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 880

National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,437

#12. Evelyn

Evelyn is a name of English origin meaning “desired”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 904

National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,434

#11. Luna

Luna is a name of Italian origin meaning “moon”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 921

National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,173

#10. Sofia

Sofia is a derivation of the Greek name Sophia meaning “wisdom”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,047

National

– Rank: #18

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,933

#9. Charlotte

Charlotte is a name of French origin meaning “free man”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,053

National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies in 2021: 13,285

#8. Amelia

Amelia is a variation of Amalia, derived from the Germanic word amal meaning “work”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,213

National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,952

#7. Ava

Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,237

National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,759

#6. Sophia

Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,382

National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,496

#5. Mia

Mia is a name of Latin origin meaning “mine”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,425

National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,096

#4. Isabella

Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,440

National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,201

#3. Camila

Camila is a name of Latin origin meaning “young ceremonial attendant”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,718

National

– Rank: #12

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,005

#2. Emma

Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,847

National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies in 2021: 15,433

#1. Olivia

Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,946

National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies in 2021: 17,728

