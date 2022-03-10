DALLAS (STACKER) — Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $363,300 in July 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors. The market grew competitive and the price of homeownership shot out of reach for many Americans—but not for those willing to shell out big money for the most expensive homes on the market.

Homes with big price tags come with all sorts of enviable amenities. Pools, home gyms, high-tech fixtures, sweeping security systems, spacious yards, and a room for every need are luxuries most people covet. As people spent more time than ever before in their homes, these luxuries—and the cavernous square footage and yards that house them—became more desirable than ever.

The appetite for homes selling in the high six-figure range became voracious in 2020, and that trend continues into 2021, according to data from Redfin. Sales of such luxury homes increased

41.6% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021, growing significantly more than the smaller increase for more moderately priced homes.

To learn more about home values in Arlington, Texas, Stacker analyzed data from realtor.com to compile a list of the most expensive homes for sale in the city. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

See the most expensive homes for sale in Arlington below:

#10. 1720 Granite Range Ln, Arlington ($1,080,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 4,477 square feet; $241 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#9. 4 Garden Ln, Dalworthington Gardens ($1,275,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 4 bathrooms; 3,780 square feet; $337 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#8. 1403 Black Walnut Ln, Arlington ($1,279,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 4,510 square feet; $283 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#7. 5504 Arch Bridge Ct, Arlington ($1,299,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 7,982 square feet; $162 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#6. 3438 Indian Trl, Arlington ($1,395,000)

– 8 bedrooms; 9 bathrooms; 4,846 square feet; $287 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#5. 1019 Viridian Park Ln, Arlington ($1,595,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 5,216 square feet; $305 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#4. 7205 Tatum Renee Trl, Arlington ($1,699,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 10,844 square feet; $156 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#3. 3436 Indian Trl, Arlington ($2,595,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 8,593 square feet; $301 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#2. 2500 Stone Haven Ct, Arlington ($2,895,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 9 bathrooms; 11,986 square feet; $241 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#1. 2420 Lincoln Dr, Arlington ($2,950,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 8,448 square feet; $349 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

You may also like: People who retire comfortably avoid these financial advisor mistakes