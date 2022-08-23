DALLAS (KDAF) — Another day another jackpot rolling on within the Texas Lottery as no one in the state of Texas won the $12.25 million Lotto Texas jackpot from Monday night’s drawing.

While no one won the big money, some smaller money was secured after two tickets matched five of the six winning numbers and chose the Extra! option to take their winnings to nearly $12,000. The lottery says seven tickets matched five of the six winning numbers to win $1,813 and two of those winners chose the Extra! option to take their winnings to $11,813.

The winning numbers from the Aug. 22 drawing were 3, 17, 25, 37, 39, and 50. “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date,” the lottery said.

The next Lotto Texas drawing is set for Aug. 24 with a jackpot of $13 million which has a cash value of $8.37 million.